BREAKING: Chicago Bears wide receiver ruled out vs Falcons

The Chicago Bears will be without a blocking wide receiver

The Chicago Bears offense has been playing well the past few weeks. One complaint about the group is that they could be more effective in the passing game. Quarterback Justin Fields is breaking records on the ground. But the team has struggled with wide receiver play and pass blocking to help the second-year quarterback make a leap in that department.

It won’t be easier in the passing game against the Atlanta Falcons. According to a statement by the Bears Friday afternoon, wide receiver N’Keal Harry has been ruled out for their Week 11 game. He was ruled out with an illness.

Harry didn’t play last week. The Bears chose Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle, and Equanimeous St. Brown over him. The Bears later chalked that up to needing help in the run-blocking scheme over using a wide receiver who can run a route and catch a ball. That skill is something the Bears brass obviously isn’t too worried about at this juncture, as they kept their most talented big-bodied ball catcher, Chase Claypool, sidelined in the red zone against the Lions.

Matt Eberflus' explanation of playing Byron Pringle instead of N'Keal Harry comes down to blocking in the run game, more or less. Important to note Harry is also a good run blocker. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) November 16, 2022

Evidently, we are to believe Claypool is unable to catch a simple back shoulder fade or jump ball in the endzone because the “route tree” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has drawn up is too complex.

Chase Claypool said the Bears' route tree is more complex than what he ran in Pittsburgh. Can the Bears simplify it for him to see the field more or would that take away from what they do offensively? Luke Getsy: "It wouldn’t be the second. It wouldn’t be the latter there. He’s — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 17, 2022

Other updates on the Chicago Bears Week 11 injury report

The Chicago Bears’ injury report Friday is more promising for offensive lineman Teven Jenkins than Wednesday. He was a full participant at Friday’s practice. Although Jenkins is questionable. Tight end Cole Kmet, who did not practice Wednesday, has no designation for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Three questionable for Sunday

OL Teven Jenkins, hip

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, knee

DB Kindle Vildor, ankle

Two out for Sunday

DB Dane Cruikshank, hamstring

WR N’Keal Harry, illness

