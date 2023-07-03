Celebrating the Cubs: A Look Back at Chicago’s Historic 2016 World Series Win

The Chicago Cubs’ remarkable win against the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series is most likely embedded in their fans’ hearts and is a victory to remember. The team had not won a championship for 108 years and finally broke a century’s drought on that incredible day in 2016. After a seven-game series with their opponent, they made history.

Fans all over the nation had attributed the team’s bad luck and misfortune to the “Curse of The Billy Goat,” a superstition that dates back to the 1945 World Series. Reportedly, a man named Billy Sianis was asked to leave Wrigley Field Stadium because he took his pet goat to the game, and its smell was bothering the other fans.

Afterward, Billy allegedly cursed the Cubs for making him leave. Witnesses claim that he said the Cubs would never win a World Series game ever again. Freakishly enough, the Cubs did not go on to win any Championships until that of 2016. If it was a legitimate curse or just something made-up, we will never really know.

An Epic Redemption

The team’s redemption was almost movie-like and a truly epic battle to witness. On that note, if you want some time off to enjoy your favorite baseball teams, send a ‘write my essay’ request on Studyfy and buy yourself some time. Let a professional writer help you with college work ASAP. Now, you’ll have more time to catch up on baseball.

Moving on, with the help of innovative Manager Joe Maddon and with a talented roster including Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant, the team showed determination throughout the season and prepared the stage for the postseason run.

During the whole 2016 World Series, separate performances from players helped elevate the Cubs’ mission to win. One of these performances was by pitcher Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks showcased his talent in Game 7 by delivering a clutch performance. He set the stage for the historic win.

Another great moment was delivered by Alert Almora Jr., who made a spectacular diving catch in the 10th inning. This took away a crucial hit from their opponents. His move left fans excited and in awe. Lastly, another star during this series was David Ross, a fan favorite. He hit a home run in Game 7. He cemented his legacy with this and further contributed to the team’s overall victory.

The team’s postseason journey was breathtaking and exhilarating. Every game and victory starts from their game against the San Francisco Giants to their battle against the Los Angeles Dodgers. All games seemed to carry great weight and significance. But no game was quite like the game against the Cleveland Indians.

The Captivating Game

The game destined for the history books saw the teams fighting tooth and nail in each game, building suspense and raising their fans’ anticipation. The Cubs were put to the test since they were faced with a 3-1 deficit. They rallied for victory in Game 5 and Game 6.

By Game 7, a rollercoaster of emotions had come to a palpable peak as the teams battled in the extra innings. To add to that, it was even raining at this point. In the 10th inning, the Cubs took and grasped their golden opportunity. Ben Zobrist’s RBI double, along with Montero’s single, got them a two-run lead that the Cubs went on to fiercely protect.

As the final out was recorded, an ecstatic burst of joy, relief, and noise broke over the whole stadium and from the team itself. Shouts of joy swept over the team’s fans since they finally saw their team achieve the ultimate prize, and of course, breaking the drought that had followed them for a century was nothing short but a miraculous thing to be part of and to witness.

And as such, the Cubs’ 2016 World Series victory has forever been etched in the pages of baseball history. It left a lasting legacy that was felt beyond the field. It became a good example of true sportsmanship and conquering what seemed to be fated. The team successfully turned the tables for them and took control of their destiny.

And, of course, the victory left the fans with great joy and a renewed sense of pride, especially the fans who’ve been waiting for their team to reign victorious once again. The team’s victory also revitalized the city and spirit of Chicago. It became a unifying force that brought people together from all walks of life to celebrate in collective joy.

That victory can still be felt today and continuously serves as a testament to the enduring power that the sportsmen demonstrated that day, one that we can universally learn and draw inspiration from. The power of not giving up. Hopefully, the joy and morale that they earned that day will still follow them and help them in the present time. We do hope that the Cubs experience more victories and perhaps dig the ‘curse’ myth down under.

Paradoxically, without the rumor of the curse, the team’s story would not have had so much impact. It served a crucial part of their story and perhaps influenced the team’s members, generation after generation, much deeper than they would have been consciously aware of.

Final Thoughts

From an alleged curse to a century of losing to finally winning and breaking out of that mold— The Cubs’ story was something else. What touched us most about this story is the journey they went through to finally win a championship, which we believe is what made the game a multilayered show.

Their victory had served as more than just a win in sports that day but has become a story of perseverance, unity, and the power of believing in the impossible. For breaking their curse, conquering the postseason, and serving an unforgettable performance at Game 7, their names have been etched in baseball lore.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE