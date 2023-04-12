Trending
Chicago Bears Meeting With Wide Receiver Justin Fields Wants

The Chicago Bears are visiting with a player Justin Fields wants

The Chicago Bears are setting up meetings with several big-name prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears have met with a few Big Ten athletes recently. They’re reportedly set to meet with another, and it’s a wide receiver quarterback Justin Fields has said he wants on the Bears next season.

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Bears are meeting with Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during the pre-draft process.

Fields named JSN as the player he would choose with the Bears’ first-round draft pick in April. (JSN is popular with another NFC North quarterback. Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers has liked several social media posts of JSN.) Fields prefers JSN because he excels in route running on getting separation from defenders.

Chicago Bears DJ Moore
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded for wide receiver D.J. Moore. They could take another wide receiver in the first round.

Poles has helped Fields at wide receiver since the third-year quarterback made those comments. The Bears traded for D.J. Moore in March. However, the Bears could still add JSN to the wide receiver room, as the team has Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney in the final year of their contracts.

JSN could be more of a luxury for a team with even more severe deficits in the trenches–that is if the Bears don’t sign a patchwork free agent at offensive tackle. The Bears are meeting several offensive and defensive linemen ahead of the draft.

 

