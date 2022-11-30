Chicago Bears workout former All-SEC defensive back in Week 13

The Chicago Bears took a look at a former Lions DB

The Chicago Bears’ secondary looked bad last week. The Bears gave up over 300 yards to Mike White in his first start for the New York Jets in Week 12. The Bears had several starters out in the secondary before the game. Bears safety Eddie Jackson was injured during the game and was placed on the injured reserve this week.

The Bears needed to look at possible players to add to the roster depth in the secondary. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Bears worked out defensive backs J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte III. Both defenders played in college at Georgia.

NFL visits and workouts pic.twitter.com/ac8ZqMBrmk — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 29, 2022

J.R. Reed made the All-SEC team in 2019. He went undrafted in 2020. Reed was signed by Jacksonville Jaguars as a UDFA. He was most recently released by the Detroit Lions this season.

The Bears currently have several defensive backs not at practice for Wednesday with injuries. The Bears have not signed Reed or LeCounte yet. The Bears did sign defensive back Adrian Colbert this week.

