The Chicago Bulls head to Toronto for night one of a back-to-back with the Raptors. The two will head to the United Center on Monday for the second meeting.

The Chicago Bulls fell to 5-5 on Friday night as Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 36 points en route to a 123-119 win. Tonight, the Bulls head to Toronto to face a 5-4 Raptors team with Pascal Siakam recently hitting the injury report. Rockford native Fred VanVleet remains questionable for tonight’s game, but to this point, potentially due to his injuries, his production has seen a dropoff from last year’s breakout season.

The Chicago Bulls’ injury report remains uncertain, and it remains unclear if Zach LaVine will play both nights of the back-to-back, but with a number of off days heading their way in the coming weeks, it might be a safe bet to see him suiting up in both games.

As for the best bet blog, we’ve got some redemption and revenge to enact. Still sitting at 6-4, we are pumped with the output thus far, but with consecutive losses, we are hungry and ready for a huge bounceback in the best bet win column. Best of luck on all of your action today, let’s see some red and GO BULLS!!

2022 Bulls Best Bet Record: 6-4

Chicago Bulls +2 (Sportsbook odds may vary)

I will keep this one fairly short and sweet today, but in my opinion we are going to be seeing a great deal of red tonight in Toronto, as I believe the Bulls get back into the win column. Despite the confidence, I will happily take a couple of points on the spread if they are going to give them to us in what could be a tight contest.

This Toronto Raptors team has been and will continue to be successful this season, but this Chicago Bulls team appears to be a tough matchup for them. Whether this matchup is played at home or in Toronto, these Bulls have handled business. Over the last 15 meetings in Toronto, the Bulls are a whopping 12-3 against the spread, and over the last seven meetings, regardless of location, the Bulls are 6-1 straight up. These last seven games have all been under Billy Donovan’s watch.

Whether Fred VanVleet is in the lineup for Toronto or not, this Raptors team does have strong guard play that can fill up the score sheet against our Bulls, but with Siakam out, the Bulls should have an edge on the wings and inside in the paint, causing a potential Vucevic x-factor game. Andre Drummond’s efforts would be very useful, but it remains unclear when we will see his return to the lineup.

The other exciting and fun narrative is the potential for a Demar Derozan revenge game. Derozan of course has played a handful of games against his former team, but over four games in a Chicago Bulls uniform, Derozan gave the Bulls exactly what they needed, scoring 26, 28, 26 & 29 points. The Bulls won three out of four games against Toronto across that stretch last season, losing only once in overtime.

To close things out, I’ll give out a few more trends that swing in the Bulls favor tonight. The Bulls have been great on the road lately, over their last seven games they are 6-1 against the spread versus teams with a winning home record. Over the Bulls’ last 26 Sunday games, they are 19-7 against the spread, while the Raptors are 1-5 against the number on their last six Sunday games.

Let’s get wins in all applicable columns tonight and with any luck, a sweep of this back-to-back with Toronto, capped off with a beauty at the United Center on Monday night. Best of luck today, and GO BULLS!!

