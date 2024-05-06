The Chicago Cubs could be looking for some bullpen help with this NL East team

After winning two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs sit at 21-14, virtually tied atop the NL Central. But even with the big series win, there are some big concerns with one part of the team’s roster.

The bullpen.

That reared its ugly head not once but twice in the series against the Brewers, costing the Chicago Cubs the game on Friday afternoon and nearly costing them a game on Saturday. The Cubs were up by one on Friday before blowing the lead and then held a five-run lead on Saturday before Milwaukee came storming back late in the game. And now, Chicago Cubs brass might be ready to do something about it.

Per David Kaplan, the Chicago Cubs could be working on a deal for a reliever, targeting the worst team in the NL East — the Miami Marlins. Here is what Kaplan said via Bleacher Nation:

“It’s incumbent on Jed Hoyer to make a move, and go get some bullpen help. And I’m hearing from a little birdie, who’s got his nose to the ground and his ears always listening, the Cubs and Marlins COULD – could – be working on a deal for a reliever.”

Kaplan is suggesting that the Chicago Cubs could be working on a deal with Miami already. He’s not saying anything is done but it’s notable coming from him who has some sources around the league and within the organization.

He mentions closer Tanner Scott and even a starter like Jesus Luzardo. Moving for a starter could suggest someone else in the Cubs’ rotation goes to the bullpen.

It makes sense, too.

This weekend proved once again that the Cubs really need to address this bullpen. They are sitting in a position to make a run in the NL Central, despite it being early. But the lack of options and consistency in the bullpen is very concerning moving forward and could eventually cost them some key games down the stretch.

The Marlins have begun the fire sale already after a 10-26 start which is dead last in the NL East, 14.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins are 8 games out of the Wild Card race as well.

The Chicago Cubs could have options in the bullpen?

The Cubs bullpen has collectively posted a 4.57 ERA which is among the worst in all of baseball this season, giving up 14 home runs and walking 66 batters in the process. It’s been ugly at times and that’s putting it nicely.

But instead of a trade, more help could be coming on this roster. Justin Steele is set to return to the rotation on Monday after being injured in the season opener. Would the Cubs move Hayden Wesneski who has a 0.54 ERA in 16 innings this season? Or do they want to keep the rotation strong?

Steele will return to the rotation Monday. Hayden Wesneski, who has a 0.54 ERA in 16 1/3 innings, could be shifted to the bullpen. Or perhaps Counsell will go with Ben Brown as a reliever. Either way, the relief corps improves.

“They’re getting big-league hitters out, and we certainly see that,” Counsell said. “I think we’re open however we put this staff together and however it works to get those outs every day. We’ll consider those guys, definitely, in any role.”

They will have some decisions to make but it’s clear that there needs to be improvement somehow in this bullpen.

