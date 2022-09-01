Chicago White Sox 2023 regular season highlights

Just over a week ago the MLB released the schedules for every team for the 2023 season. The 2023 season is a unique one. Throughout the 2023 season each team will have at least one matchup against every other team in the MLB. This may not be a good thing for the White Sox. Under the current schedule format the White Sox currently sit in third place in the AL central with a 64-66 record. The AL central is considered one of the weakest divisions in all of baseball. The 2023 schedule format has teams playing less games than usual against inter division teams and more games against non division teams.With that being said, Let’s dive into this funky schedule format and highlight some of the more interesting matchups for the White Sox.

Opening series: March 30- April 2

The White Sox will open the 2023 season on the road with a serious test. The Sox are slated to play a 4 game set in Houston against the Astros. This series should provide fans with a Quality matchup right off the bat and of course, it’s opening day, what’s not to love?

Home Opener: April 3-April 6

Right after the 4 game set in Houston, the White Sox will travel back home for their home opener against the San Francisco Giants. This series will be three games. As you can see the 2023 White Sox team will have their hands full as soon as the season kicks off with two tough matchups to open the year.

White Sox go to LA: June 13-June 15

The White Sox played the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers in Chicago this year and were only able to take one game from the three game set. In 2023 the Sox will make the trip to the west coast to play a three game set in the harsh Dodger stadium environment.

Post ASG road trip: July 14-July 23

Right after the all star game break, the White Sox will find themselves staring down a very challenging 9 game road trip in which they find themselves taking on two of the NL’s best. The White Sox trip starts with a three game set in Atlanta against the 2021 champs. Then the Sox will travel to New York for three to take on the Mets. Lastly they will travel to Minnesota for a three game series against their division rivals. Hopefully the Sox can take two of these three series at least.

Crosstown classic: July 25-July 26 & August 15-August 16

The crosstown classic in 2023 will have two installments. The first being a matchup on the southside in July and then the second being at Wrigley in August. Both of these series are only two game sets. It’s always exciting when the two Chicago teams battle it out for ultimate bragging rights for the city.

White Sox wrap up the regular season at home: September 25- October 1

Usually the MLB teams end the season with inter division matchups. These matchups can usually provide excitement due to the fact that the division winner could be decided in these games. Thus is not the case in 2023. The White Sox will wrap up the 2023 regular season with a 6 game homestand. This homestand will feature matchups with the Arizona Diamondbacks and to end the year, the San Diego Padres.

White Sox 2023 spring training schedule

The other day the White Sox also had their spring training schedule unveiled as well. This upcoming spring training the White sox are slated to play against Team USA’s team for the WBC on March 9th. This will provide fans who are eager for baseball to start up again a fun matchup to see and maybe a chance to see star shortstop Tim Anderson square off against some of his teammates. As always go Sox and lets pray this team contends the way we know it can.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE