College Football Primetime Games Best Bets Recap 10/22

Another wild weekend of college football that will mix up conferences and divisions yet again week move into week 9.

First we will recap this past weekend of college football as we review the best bets from last week.

Iowa vs. Ohio State

I did say Iowa has zero offense and Spencer Petras was never the answer. If you had the chance to just watch the first snap of the game you would see why. Petras threw it right at an Ohio State players chest for an interception. Iowa’s only touchdown was from their defense as well. Ohio State doesn’t look good to be honest. I know we see 54 points but some was because of the defense and a lot of the times the offense was starting at midfield or in plus territory. Stroud didn’t look sharp at all, they couldn’t really run, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is hurt again and they used 3 total timeouts during the game because of play calling being slow and running out of time.

The Bet: -30 was a success but weirdly didn’t feel like it for a while.

Syracuse vs. Clemson

I want to keep this short cause I feel bad for Syracuse and I believe college football/ NCAA should investigate those refs. Cuse should have won but Dino Babers needs to be more aggressive second half.

The Bet: +13.5 was a success. Clemson is zero fun.

Cincinnati vs. SMU

We were on the right side of the bet the whole game and the refs completely screwed us especially on this pass interference call. Im still really upset to be fair cause we had no business losing that. SMU had their backup in and Cincy didn’t want to try and score late when they could’ve sealed the game for us. Pain.

The Bet: -3.5 not a success but it should have been.

Ole Miss vs. LSU

Both teams stink let’s be real. I said both QB’s are miserable to watch in all of college football and boy was I right. Jayden Daniels ran over 20 times like I said he would but he also threw it successfully 21 times. Every single throw that was a success was a comeback route. I’m not kidding LSU threw a comeback route every play and Ole Miss had no clue what to do apparently. Jaxson Dart stinks just like I said he would but I genuinely believed in Lane Kiffin and the running attack but they were so bad that this was to me the worst game of the day. Not cause I’m mad the bet missed (I am) but both QB’s stink and both teams stink.

The Bet: Ole Miss ML or +1.5 was not a success. Miserable game.

UCLA vs. Oregon

Pure college football game and atmosphere. Fun all around. I should have added the over but I was weirdly confident in Oregon at home to cover a spread that so many thought was high and took UCLA because of it. I mentioned Dorian Thompson-Robinson going missing at some point and it happened. He missed so many throws it was pretty incredible. Zach Charbonnet was a monster but couldn’t do everything. Bo Nix went crazy like he did last year against LSU its just one of those games where he’s just completely next level and that won the game and covered for us.

The Bet: -6.5 was a success.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State

41-34 makes no sense cause that game was utterly miserable to watch. I mentioned so many people want to make Quinn Ewers into an elite QB and I think that thought process should be completely put to bed. He went 19-49. Oh my God. His 2 TD’s were from short passes that the players housed themselves. I sat through that whole thing drive after drive, scoring opportunity after scoring opportunity and Quinn Ewers literally just threw it away. So many chances to cover the spread but it was like Ewers and Sarkisian knew we had -6.5 and couldn’t let us be happy.

The Bet: Texas -6.5 was not a success I mentioned the Over which was a success but I’m speechless at how that game played out.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Started off interesting I thought Miss State would score twice but they didn’t which really helped the spread. Will Rogers was trying for Miss State but Bama off a loss was just a little too much for Miss State and for anyone in college football to be fair. Bryce and the offense looked good early but then looked really bad. I just want to mention Bill O’Brien is their offensive coordinator and he’s been miserable the last two years and he’s lucky Bryce Young is his QB.

The Bet: Alabama -21 was a success due to the defense.

Minnesota vs. Penn State

Tanner Morgan the starter for Minnesota was ruled out which to be fair really put Penn State -4.5 in the driver seat. They stopped Ibrahim enough like I said needed to be the main gameplay regardless of the QB. Clifford and the offense played well enough to score timely touchdowns to keep Minnesota down and out. White Out games at Penn State are one of the coolest things in college football. They play Ohio State next week at home. Massive game so there should be another White out right!? Nope. The game is at noon. Stay tuned for that best bet preview this week.

The Bet: -4.5 was a success thanks to the backup QB and the White Out.

Kansas State vs. TCU

Another game where backup QB’s were paramount. All night it felt like we were on the right side of the bet. Adrian Martinez went down early out of nowhere and FOX didn’t have a sideline reporter to tell us why he wasn’t playing cause he was fully padded and walking around. But the backup Will Howard was playing really well in his stead. Kansas State was putting up numbers and stopping TCU everything was fine. Then Will Howard for Kansas State went down and the 3rd string QB came in and immediately threw a pick on the first play. We just needed one touchdown late to save us with the spread and we had a shot cause miraculously Will Howard came back and drove K-State down the field. On 3rd down he had a receiver wide open in the end zone and…..he overthrew it. K-State tried to kick the field goal on 4th to cut it to 7 and the kicker missed another field goal and we were dead from there.

The Bet: +3.5 was not a success. It was for a while but we were too happy and the betting God’s took that away.

Record for 10/22– 6-4 which includes the Texas Ok. St over. Painful College Football Saturday cause it should have been so much better.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE