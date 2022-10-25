Top European teams have made contact with Chicago Fire winger Jhon Duran to discuss a potential £10million transfer.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to go head to head with fellow English soccer club, Liverpool in the race to sign Chicago Fire wonderkid Jhon Duran.



Duran has caught the attention of major European clubs after contributing eight goals and five assists in 27 appearances for Chicago in the 2022 Major League Soccer season.



The 18-year-old winger has already earned two caps for Colombia and is poised to cross the Atlantic in a transfer next year.



The teenage sensation joined Chicago Fire from Colombian side Envigado in January and is valued at around £10million, as his representatives have been in contact with Manchester United recently.

18-year-old Jhon Duran has been linked with a move to #MUFC and #LFC this weekend 🔵🔴



The Colombian winger had a sensational season with #ChicagoFire in #MLS, bagging 8 goals from 57 shots while outperforming his xG of 6.55 🇨🇴⚽️



A star in the making ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/LTwW62d0Vi — Total Football Analysis (@TotalAnalysis) October 24, 2022

But it is unlikely that United will have a free run for the right-sided attacker, given that rivals Liverpool and Chelsea are both also on the scene. Liverpool signed Duran’s international teammate Luis Diaz in January and are tracking the Fire winger.



Meanwhile, Chelsea signed Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina over the summer, so already have a line of communication open.



Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson is well aware of the transfer interest in his young star and is not in the least bit surprised.



“I certainly hope that he’s with us next year. But you know, when you are a player of that caliber and that talent at such a young age, I would be surprised if teams, especially European teams weren’t looking or weren’t paying attention,” Hendrickson said earlier this month.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE