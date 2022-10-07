Chicago Fire FC has opened a 2023 Designated Player roster slot as it signs Paraguay international, Gastón Giménez, to a new and improved contract.

Chicago Fire has announced the signing of midfielder, Gastón Giménez to a new contract, opening up a Designated Player slot on the roster ahead of the 2023 Major League Soccer campaign.



The 30-year-old’s new deal begins in January, extending his time at the club through the 2025 season.



The Paraguay international also received his U.S. Green Card earlier this year and will no longer occupy an international roster slot.



“Gaston is a talented player who is very important to the club,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “His decision to restructure his contract to provide the team with more roster flexibility speaks volumes about his character and desire to win titles with the Fire.”

✍️ New contract for Gastón!

🔥 2023 DP slot opens for #cf97! — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) October 7, 2022

Giménez originally joined Chicago from Argentine Primera side Vélez Sarsfield in February 2020. He has had a challenging start to his MLS career and managed a record of two goals and six assists across 65 games (59 starts), though is recovering from a right hamstring surgery in late August.



With Giménez no longer taking a Designated Player spot, Chicago will have Swiss international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri and Mexican winger Jairo Torres occupying those tags for the 2023 season.





