A former Bears wide receiver was signed to the 49ers practice squad

The Chicago Bears have recently seen some former talent at the wide receiver position land jobs elsewhere. The Bears unit has been upgraded recently with the addition of Chase Claypool. However, the team doesn’t have great wide receiver play outside of Darnell Mooney and Claypool. Some former Bears players the team had to cut for performance reasons are finding another chance as the league continues to add injuries in the 17-game regular season.

According to the NFL Transaction wide for Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed former Bears wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad. Sharpe signed with the Bears in the offseason and was placed on the teams’ injured reserve in August with a rib injury. The team released him in early September. When he was released, it was reported that head coach Matt Eberflus said Sharpe’s injury would sideline him for the entire 2022 season. That appears not to be the case.

Sharpe caught all two of his passing targets in the preseason for 44 yards with the Bears in the preseason. He was considered a big-bodied playmaker for quarterback Justin Fields before the injury. Now Sharpe will have the chance to prove he can get on the field for a 49ers team that is battling for a playoff spot in the NFC.

Tajae Sharpe is emerging as a big-body target for Justin Fields, a welcomed sign for the Bears offense from Saturday's 19-14 win over the Chiefs. https://t.co/m85eDDQfeq — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 13, 2022

