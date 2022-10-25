Notre Dame has had an incredible history of having elite college tight ends, where does Michael Mayer fair to the tight ends before him?

Many college football programs have been known as “insert position U,” for example, recently LSU and Alabama have been known as “DB U.” Notre Dame is without a doubt “tight end U.” Bringing forward elite tight ends like Kyle Rudolph, Tyler Eifert, Cole Kmet and now Michael Mayer.

Mayer is far and away the best tight end in college football right now, having the nickname “Baby Gronk” as a freshman, and he has lived up to that nickname so far. Mayer set Notre Dame freshman tight end records having 42 receptions and 450 yards. Then following this up with 71 catches for 840 yards and 7 touchdowns. Mayer was named a third team All-American as well. Mayer has been incredible in 2022 as well having 44 catches, 526 yards and 6 touchdowns in just 7 games!

So where does Michael Mayer rank in the ND history books for tight ends? He is currently the Irish tight end leader in receptions with 157, passing Tyler Eifert earlier this year. Tyker Eifert is currently the leader for yards with 1,840, but Mayer is now at 1,816, good for second all time! It’s going to be pretty hard to argue that Mayer is not the best tight end in Notre Dame history after this year.

Last two seasons – FBS TE stat rankings for @MMayer1001 Receptions – 1st – 115

Yards – 1st – 1366

Yds/Game – 1st – 71.9

TDs – 3rd – 13 — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) October 25, 2022

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE