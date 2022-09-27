Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball gave an update on how bad his injury still is ahead of season

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball spoke with the media on Tuesday for the first time in a while and had some very discouraging things to say about his injured knee.

During his video call with reporters, Ball gave some quotes that show he is still far away from returning to the court:

“Literally, I really can’t run, I can’t run or jump. There’s a range from, like, 30 to 60 degrees when my knee is bent that I have, like, no force and I can’t, like, catch myself. Until I can do those things I can’t play.” “It’s every day, Even going up stairs and stuff, it’s still painful.”

Lonzo Ball already had surgery on his injured meniscus in January, but his rehab has been a struggle for him ever since. Ball was supposed to be out just 4-6 weeks, but he has now missed over nine months of action because of this one injury. Lonzo Ball is getting an additional knee surgery on Wednesday that will keep him inactive for at least another four weeks. As of right now, Ball is expected to miss all of the Bulls’ upcoming training camp, and he is doubtful to be ready for the start of the season as well.

This is what Ball had to say about his upcoming knee surgery:

“We did everything we could to stay out of surgery and get back on the court, Unfortunately, we’re at the point where we used the whole summer to work and get as far as I can. The pain has gone down. But I still can’t play basketball. I’ve got to take the next step and that’s surgery.”

Many Bulls fans are hopeful that this upcoming surgery can fix Ball’s knee for good since the team struggled without him for much of the 2022 season. If the Bulls want to reach the “high expectations” Zach Lavine mentioned during media day, they will surely need Ball to be healthy at some point.

