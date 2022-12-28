The Chicago Bulls take on the Milwaukee Bucks as betting underdogs on Wednesday night at the United Center.

The Chicago Bulls battle with their rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, two nights after admittedly “taking the Houston Rockets for granted.” The Bulls stand a bit better as we currently look at the standings after a nice three-game win streak over three Eastern Conference opponents, but with some of the big names in the East looming on the schedule, dropping a game to the Rockets was unacceptable.

A bounce back tonight would alleviate some of the ugliness of that loss, but as we know, taking down Milwaukee is no small task. The Chicago Bulls currently sit as a five-point underdog at the time of writing, and while that respect to the Bulls does give me some confidence, the Bucks are on a 3-game skid of their own, losing to Cleveland, Brooklyn and Boston. They are certainly going to be hungry to snap that streak and push the Bulls further down the standings.

After some time off for the holiday season, I am back and ready to get this thing into the green as previously promised. Our last pick before my break saw our nasty streak end, and tonight, I’ve got a Bulls autoplay that I have committed to playing each and every time the situation arises. Let’s get both the blog and the Chicago Bulls hot and rolling into 2023. Best of luck, see red, and GO BULLS!!

2022 Bulls Best Bet Record: 10-15 (1W – Ended 6L Streak)

Nikola Vucevic Over 1.5 3-Pointers (Sportsbook odds may vary)

I mentioned in the intro that this has become an autoplay for me. Meaning, that whenever the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks meet, I will take Vucevic to hit a couple of threes each and every time, and while it certainly isn’t a lock, I fully expect this bet to hit at least three out of the four meetings between these two teams, making it a profitable bet across a full season.

Before I continue, I should note that it is imperative if you are able, to do some price shopping. I saw one popular sportsbook list this at (-150) odds, while another had it at (-130). I typically don’t like to bet a player prop in the area of (-150) and would strongly advise you find a better price, but even at that number, I think this is still a good bet to make.

The reason for this elevating to an autoplay for me in short, is because Vucevic, a player that averages about 4.5 three point attempts per game as a member of the Bulls, and averaging exactly 4.6 per game this season, sees his attempt average skyrocket when playing Milwaukee. Across 11 games with Chicago, including playoffs, Vucevic averages 7.5 three point attempts per game. In over half of those games he has attempted at least eight three point shots.

His three point log against Milwaukee is listed below:

Regular Season:

(4/30/21) 1-9

(1/21/22) 2-7

(3/4/22) 2-4

(3/22/22) 4-5

(4/5/22) 1-6

(11/23/22) 4-10

Playoff Series:

(GM1) 2-10

(GM2) 4-8

(GM3) 3-9

(GM4) 1-6

(GM5) 3-9

As you can see, this bet is no lock, but with at least two makes in eight out of eleven games, the success rate lands north of 70% on this bet and Vucevic averages 2.5 makes in these games, up from his average of 1.7 in totality in a a Bulls uniform.

The Bucks have made a choice to keep Vucevic out of the lane, and have dared him to hit shots. Of course, Vucevic could have a rough shooting night, but as mentioned the reason this has become an autoplay is because of the volume of attempts that he sees in this matchup.

I strongly suggest you get some action on Vooch and consider taking a sprinkle on him to go over 2.5 as well at some nice plus-money odds.

Best of luck, see red and GO BULLS!!

