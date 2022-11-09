The Chicago Bulls welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to the United Center on Wednesday night as betting underdogs.

The 6-6 Chicago Bulls play host to Zion Williamson and the 5-5 New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, following the Bulls victory on Monday over the Toronto Raptors.

To this point in the season, the Chicago Bulls have teetered around the .500 mark, but after proceeding with caution around Zach LaVine’s injury management, the Bulls find themselves at 5-3 when their all-star guard is in the lineup.

After experiencing four back-to-back situations through the first month of the season, and having split LaVine’s time in three of those cases, their should be some expectation that the amount of games missed will slim down, as the next back-to-back situation does not arise until December 10th.

In addition to the back-to-back’s, to this point the Bulls have had zero cases of having two days of rest on their schedule between games, but after tonight, they will welcome four cases of having two days of rest between games in the month of November.

Ayo Dosunmu Over 10.5 Points (Sportsbook Odds May Vary)

For tonight’s pick, I am heading to this selection for a couple of different reasons. On one hand, I think this is a fantastic matchup for Ayo, as the Pelicans have been very susceptible to opponent guard play throughout this season, and I also think there are some mistakes and oversights in the pricing of his props as we progress into the season.

Thus far in the NBA season, the Pelicans rank in the bottom half of the league in points per game allowed. An aspect of the point allowance for New Orleans’ defense is due to the pace that they play at. They rank 7th in the NBA in possessions per game, often flying up and down the floor at both ends. This should allow for plenty of scoring opportunities, and for a unit that is weaker in defense of opposing guards, I think Dosunmu should have an incredible amount of opportunities, in this case potentially driving and finishing at the rim.

The other aspect to mention that I have been monitoring is the pricing of his props. I found a ton of value earlier in the year before his totals were adjusted to his output, and now the pricing continues to jump around, largely in accordance to Zach LaVine’s availability.

While Ayo does have a lower scoring average with LaVine in the lineup, it is still at 10.75 points per game, and also includes an outlier performance of five points scored in the blowout against Cleveland. Take out that game, and you can argue that Ayo has been better when LaVine is in the lineup. Three times this season Dosunmu has tallied at least 17 points, two of which have come with LaVine active and in the lineup.

To close things out, after playing only 27 minutes in Monday night’s win in Toronto, it might be expected to see a bigger workload for Ayo tonight against New Orleans. To this point in the season, Dosunmu has three cases of playing under 30 minutes in individual games, and in each of those cases, the following game has seen at least 33 minutes of court time. I think we see more of the same tonight, and if that is the case, I think we see Ayo reach at least 12-15 points in the box score.

Let’s see some red tonight on the court, and some green in our wallets! Best of luck, and GO BULLS!!

