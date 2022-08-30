With training camp right around the corner, we’re looking back at some key moments of the Chicago Bulls’ offseason.

The 2022-23 NBA season is quickly approaching. If the Chicago Bulls tend to fall off your radar during the summer, you’ve come to the right place. It’s been a long offseason; maybe you just need some refreshers regarding some of the key moments. The Chicago Bulls made plenty of headlines over the summer. Let’s start with the 2022 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft and Dalen Terry

Dalen Terry was selected 18th overall by the Bulls way back on June 23rd. The Bulls only had one selection in the 2022 draft. Terry is a versatile wing who has showcased some impressive passing skills. Bulls fans watched the rookie out of Arizona very closely throughout Summer League. Dalen Terry played well in Summer League but suffered a minor hamstring injury in the team’s final game. Thankfully Terry made a swift recovery from this injury.

Besides the NBA Draft and Summer League, a major highlight of Terry’s offseason was his performance in the Crawsover Pro-Am. Former NBA player Jamal Crawford hosts the renowned pro-am league out of his hometown of Seattle. Dalen Terry participated in one game and dropped an impressive 56 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Zach LaVine returns

There was never much doubt that Zach LaVine wanted to return to the Bulls. President of Basketball Ops Arturas Karnisovas had made it clear that he wanted to keep the team’s core together. LaVine ended up signing a 5-year, $215.2 million deal to return to the Bulls when free agency opened.

LaVine made it clear later in the offseason that he had no intentions of signing elsewhere. He only met with the Chicago Bulls when free agency opened. This Bulls team feels as though they have unfinished business and a lot more to prove.

Other Free Agent signings

The Bulls didn’t only bring back Zach LaVine, they also reunited with the high-flying wing Derrick Jones Jr. Jones who signed a 2-year, $6.6 million deal to return to Chicago.

The team also improved their rebounding ability by adding veteran center Andre Drummond. Drummond is an incredibly skilled rebounder who signed a 2-year, $6.6 million deal with the Bulls.

Goran Dragic also signed with the Bulls this offseason. The veteran point guard agreed to a 1-year, $2.9 million deal, and his presence gives the roster incredible depth at the point guard position. With the team suffering from many injuries last season, having this depth might bring fans some peace of mind.

Lonzo Ball’s recovery

The health of starting point guard Lonzo Ball has been under a microscope for the entirety of the offseason. Ball has been trying to work his way back to being fully healthy since January.

Sources: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season. Ball has been rehabbing from meniscus surgery in late January, but continues to feel discomfort amid several recovery methods to return to action and a bone bruise in his knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2022

There has been optimism lately that Lonzo Ball will be ready for the regular season. If not, the aforementioned depth at point guard will definitely come in handy.

Summer League standouts

After the NBA Draft concluded, the Chicago Bulls signed Justin Lewis to a 2-way contract. Lewis had an impressive college career at Marquette and played well in the Summer League alongside Dalen Terry, Marko Simonovic, and Carlik Jones. Unfortunately, Lewis suffered an ACL tear in early August and is expected to miss this season.

It also was announced that Summer League standout Carlik Jones recently signed a unique deal with the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls have confirmed the Carlik Jones signing. It's an Exhibit 10 contract which gives the Bulls the flexibility to convert it into a two-way deal if they choose to. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 17, 2022

The upcoming season

The 2022-23 NBA regular season begins on October 18th. The Chicago Bulls play their first game on the road against the Miami Heat the following day. Preseason for the NBA starts even sooner. The league’s first preseason game takes place on September 30th, and the Chicago Bulls begin their preseason on October 4th.

