The Shohei Ohtani saga could soon be coming to an end as reports say he could choose his new home within the next day.

There hasn’t been a more highly publicized MLB free agent sweepstakes than the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes have been. However, it seems that things could soon be coming to a close:

Source: Shohei Ohtani’s decision is imminent, possibly as early as today. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 8, 2023

We have heard about how it could be by the end of this week and that might just come to fruition. The constant conflicting reports make it hard to really say who is the leader in the race. You have the Dodgers who have been the odds on favorite for months. The Toronto Blue Jays have been making a strong push it seems over the last few weeks. The Angels, Cubs, Giants, Mariners, and Braves have all been rumored to be in the hunt as well.

Whichever franchise he picks will immediately be changed for the better. The ticket sales, merch, TV sponsorships, and publicity he will bring in will alter the financial state of the team. The new fans from all around the world he will bring to the team plus all the other previous things mentioned have had to be taken into account for all these team more than any other free agent in history. Having the best and most talked about player in the entire game of baseball is something you can’t really quantify before it happens, but you can’t underplay it or ignore it.

That’s not even mentioning what Shohei Ohtani brings to the team when it comes play on the field. He truly brings a hitter who could win MVP annually and a pitcher who’s annually a Cy Young candidate to the table in one person. No one else does that or even closely resembles it. He is a one of one if there’s ever been one.

At times it has seemed like the Cubs have fallen behind, but hopefully their low-key strategy is just them working in the shadows and following his wishes of keeping things under wraps. They should not and cannot underestimate how huge the signing of Shohei Ohtani would be. Let’s hope the next news we hear is that Ohtani is heading to the north side of Chicago.

