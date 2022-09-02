The Chicago Bears honest ranking by NFL executives revealed

NFL executives are not impressed with the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are getting ready for the regular season after going 3-0 in the preseason. The Bears’ performance in August didn’t seem to impress NFL insiders. The Bears are still adding pieces to their “fixer-upper” roster.

National media has been giving the Bears a lot of grief recently. Even in games when the team has looked competent overall. The Bears have played more disciplined football under the new Matt Eberflus regime. But more than the talking heads on TV are skeptical about this current team.

Mike Sando with The Athletic wrote an article about where NFL executives rank each NFC team this year. The Bears can be found by scrolling near the bottom of the page to tie with the New York Giants for a 13th median vote tally. Only the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons were ranked lower by the five executives who voted. Here’s why they put the Bears so low:

The Bears did not do much personnel-wise to raise expectations this offseason. Theirs is a long-term view. “They did not do enough to address their offensive line,” one of the voters said. “They didn’t have a first-round pick. They drafted a 25-year-old receiver in the third round (Velus Jones Jr.) who is a special teams guy. They are at the bottom of that division from a roster/talent standpoint. Detroit is a lot better. Minnesota is not going to fall because they do have offensive talent there.”

The Chicago Bears don’t have much time to better the team

The executives’ reasoning continues with the national narrative about the Bears. Recently, the team has acquired more help from waivers to address needs on the offensive line and wide receiver positions.

Will a disappointing former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood be enough to fix the offensive line this year? Probably not. Neither will second-year wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette be enough to make opposing secondaries worry about the Bears passing attack.

The Chicago Bears are a week away from playing their first regular season game. The coaching staff will have to gameplan with some combination on the offensive line and at wide receiver. Here’s hoping a dart sticks.

