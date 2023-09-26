Two very important Chicago Cubs continue to progress their way back to the big league squad.

A couple of guys the team could really use continue their progression back to the team:

#Cubs Injury Updates:

-Jeimer Candelario continues his progression with baseball activities.

-Adbert Alzolay will play catch today after checking out well from his bullpen Sunday. Next step is facing live hitters. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) September 26, 2023

Jeimer Candelaro and Adbert Alzolay have both been out now for just about two weeks as they both went down the before Colorado series. It looks like both are progressing toward getting back with the team. It also sounds like Candelario may be even closer than Adbert.

These two would provide a huge boost to a team looking to make the final push into the playoffs. Miles Mastrobuoni and Patrick Wisdom have done an amicable job in Jeimer’s absence, but the Chicago Cubs got him to help head them into the playoffs and would love him back. Jeimer is eligible to come back whenever the team feels he is ready.

As for Adbert, the bullpen has been taxed big time. Injuries and overuse have derailed a solid group and his re-addition would be much welcomed. He seems to maybe be one or two live BP sessions away from his return with him being eligible to return for Milwaukee. They need these two back ASAP.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE