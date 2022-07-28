A lot of former MLB all-stars found a home in the south side of Chicago, here are some recent you might have forgotten about

Ken Griffey Jr

The White Sox were lucky enough to be a short pit stop for one of the best players ever. “The Kid” is one of the greatest baseball players of all time and might have been THE greatest if not for the many injuries he had suffered throughout his career. In his 20th season in baseball, Griffey Jr was traded at the deadline to the Chicago White Sox. The Sox needed him as someone who could come off the bench and help be a veteran on a team trying to make the playoffs.

Ken Griffey Jr. threw this ball. He was 39 years old & playing center field. #Twins lose game 163 by a score of 1-0. pic.twitter.com/gi8EdzxWxQ — mohr’s maniax (@mohrsmaniax) February 25, 2022

Griffey Jr appeared in 41 games for the White Sox in 2008 and made one of the most clutch plays of the season for the Sox. However, offensively Griffey was not exactly what the White Sox needed. Griffey had a .260 batting average while slugging 3 HR and 18 RBI. But he will always be remembered in Chicago for making an amazing play in game 163.

Andruw Jones

The 5 time all-star spent the 2010 season playing outfield for the Chicago White Sox. After 12 seasons in Atlanta and back to back seasons with the Dodgers and Rangers, Jones decided on the White Sox for his 15th season.

Jones played 107 games with the Chicago White Sox playing great defense as usual and hitting 19 home runs and driving in 48 runs as well. Jones was another veteran on a roster that included many other veterans such as Paul Konerko, Omar Vizquel, Juan Pierre, Freddy Garcia, and Manny Ramirez.

Manny Ramirez

Oh boy, Manny Ramirez was a big swing and miss for the Chicago White Sox. Manny was one of the best right handed hitters in baseball of the 1990s and 2000s. Ramirez was acquired at the trade deadline in 2010 in hopes that he could continue his late career success that he had in his 3 seasons in Hollywood. However, we all know how poorly his time in Chicago was. Ramirez played in 24 games and hit a whopping 1 home run.

Kevin Youkilis

A somewhat successful trade deadline deal from the Chicago White Sox in the past decade, the 3 time all-star was a good player that filled the whole at third base in the 2012 season. Youkilis fit in quite nicely in the middle of the White Sox batting order with Paul Konerko and Alex Rios. Youkilis appeared in 80 games for the Sox and hit 15 HR and drove in 45 batters while putting up many successful at-bats for a team trying to make the playoffs.

Marcus Semien

This is technically the opposite as the previous 4 players mentioned, but Semien actually started his big league career with the Chicago White Sox. Semien was drafted by the ball club in the 34th round in the 2008 draft and made his debut with the White Sox in 2013. He spent both the 2013 and 2014 seasons in Chicago before being traded in the off season to Oakland for Jeff Samardzija.

Other Forgotten Players:

Jimmy Rollins (2016)

Bartolo Colon (2003,2009)

Orlando Hudson (2012)

Eduardo Escobar (2011-2012)

Edwin Jackson (2010-2011)

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE