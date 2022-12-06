Lukas Reichel has been recalled by the Blackhawks from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.



Reichel, 20, ranks tied for ninth among all AHL skaters with 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 19 games this season. He’s currently riding a five-game point streak with the IceHogs and has four goals and five assists over that stretch.

Lukas Reichel is making his season debut for the #Blackhawks tonight. pic.twitter.com/dW61zwosea — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) December 6, 2022

In addition, the franchise placed goaltender Petr Mrazek (groin) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 3. while forward Jonathan Toews will not play in tonight’s game versus New Jersey Devils due to a non-COVID related illness.



The Blackhawks want Reichel to continue developing in Rockford this season, but the call-up is a nice little reward for Chicago’s No. 17 overall pick in 2020. He had only one point (an assist) in 11 games last season with the Blackhawks and averaged 13:11 of ice time.

