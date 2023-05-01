The Chicago Bears added to the trenches in big ways during the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears added offensive tackle Darnell Wright in the first round. They added two defensive tackles, Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens, in the second round. Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones made an announcement about the picks during the draft.

Justin Jones on the Chicago Bears trench help

Several Bears players commentated on the player’s general manager Ryan Poles selected in the draft. Justin Fields was delighted in getting Wright for the offense. Offensive tackle Larry Borom appeared less than thrilled with the pick. Jones offered his take on the new defensive linemen.

Jones seems excited about the new help the Bears’ defense is getting. Jones was tied with Trevis Gipson for the most sacks on the defensive line last season with three. Safety Jaquon Brisker had the most (4) sacks on the defense for the 2022 season. Jones stands to gain from the Bears’ selections this weekend. The more an opposing offensive line has to deal with more talented defensive linemen, the less focus Jones will receive when he’s playing. An improved interior defensive line should allow Jones to be more productive.

The Bears still need to improve the defensive line. They haven’t improved the defensive end position much besides adding a few depth pieces in free agency. If the Bears add a defensive end via trade or free agency, Jones could have a better season in 2023.

