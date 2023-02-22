The Chicago Blackhawks take charge of the last three games with a winning effort.

Hello all. Going through a somewhat complex year, we the fans have been in a treat of a whirlwind of competitive action from the Chicago Blackhawks this month as they have won three-in-a-row, against two high-percentage teams and one team struggling to make the playoffs.

From the heroics of Patrick Kane, and Cole Guttman, and a complete team effort from the Blackhawks lineup, this has been in my opinion a defining moment for the team this month, because of the tenacious year the team has faced. Not to mention the notion that this is a good team, but not enough in the tank to go on a run, without certain adjustments to the formation, such as acquiring strong forwards or helping the defensive core, and most importantly securing a top-notch goaltender.

But the test runs the organization managed to pull off this year did show promising signs for the future and the veteran leadership that the team currently possesses without losing out on quality players. As I reiterate, the two iconic stars of the team Patrick Kane and Jonathon Toews were targets of unfair trade talk this year due to their team’s current position in the standings, especially in the league.

From what I have observed from the team, they can compete day in and day out, but also, know how to play the game according, which was not a headache for coach Kyle Davidson. Because of injuries and the rookies getting primed for larger roles next season, the coaching staff has done a wonderful job preparing for the future.

Recapping the last two games for the Chicago Blackhawks.

To recap the last two games. The first one against the Toronto Maple Leafs had its dose of entertainment and good ole hockey with many goals scored. The good defensive effort by the Blackhawks, with excellent give and go.

With the Los Vegas Golden Knights, it was a tough game to watch, with a complete offensive effort and onslaught from both teams. Both did their best to grind out the win, but the Blackhawks managed to pull out another.

