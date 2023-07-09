David Ross had an incredible quote to the home plate umpire after his ejection on Sunday against the New York Yankees

The Chicago Cubs have had their fair-share of struggles this season as frustrations are starting to mount on the North Side at times for David Ross.

And on Sunday during the last game before the All-Star break and the final game of a three-game series in Yankee Stadium, Ross got his money’s worth after an ejection.

During the first inning, Ross came out and was ejected for arguing a call with home plate umpire Alex MacKay. David Ross had an incredible quote about MacKay during the ejection as it even caught the attention of the Yankee’s broadcast booth.

"You've gotta be better. You got one goddamn game before you get a break and you're that fucking bad already?" Cubs manager David Ross to home plate umpire Alex MacKay. "That's one of the best lines I've ever heard."- Yankees analyst Paul O'Neill of YES Network ⚾️😂🎙️🤬 pic.twitter.com/PNuz687z9T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 9, 2023

Ross has had his questionable decisions during the season as the Cubs are below .500 going into the All-Star Break. However, as a former player he certainly has his team’s back and Sunday proved that again.

This is an ejection we are going to be talking about for a while just because of the quote itself.

