In the middle of the night, Chicago Cubs reach an agreement with Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon reached an agreement with the Chicago Cubs just after midnight. According to Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan, Taillon has agreed to a 4-year, $68 million deal to join the Cubs rotation. The 31-year-old Taillon has spent the past two seasons with the New York Yankees. Last season, he posted a 3.91 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP.

The Cubs are in agreement on a contract with free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon on a 4 year, $68 million deal sources tell @JeffPassan and me. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 7, 2022

Last year, Chicago’s starting rotation had several bright spots. Taillon gives the team potential to take that rotation to the next level. Jameson Taillon should fit nicely amongst names like Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele. With plenty of pitchers still on the market, it will be interesting to see how or if the Cubs prioritize adding another starting pitcher.

In 2022, Jameson Taillon had a 4.4% walk rate, tied for 3rd lowest in MLB with Justin Verlander and Max Fried. Dude throws strikes. Love this for the Cubs. https://t.co/c7HpudYAiW — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) December 7, 2022

The Cubs have now added Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon during these winter meetings. It seems increasingly likely that the team is still greatly interested in adding a shortstop. Be on the lookout for more big-time moves as meetings progress.

