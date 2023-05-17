Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele is finally being recognized for his dominant stretch of pitching.

Last night, Justin Steele suffered his worst outing of the season. He allowed 5 hits and 5 earned runs in 6 innings pitched. In 9 starts this season, Steele has recorded 7 quality starts. His performance so far this season has been enough to propel the Cubs’ left-hander into the Cy Young conversation.

Now that we are a quarter of the way through the season, MLB released their current rankings for the Cy Young award. These rankings have Steele placing 5th behind Zac Gallen, Spencer Strider, Clayton Kershaw, and Mitch Keller.

Some surprising contenders for NL Cy Young. Do you agree with https://t.co/Z3s2EpgF39's ranking? pic.twitter.com/gTEAgwVp9S — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2023

Justin Steele donned a minuscule ERA of 1.82 before last night’s game against the Houston Astros. Although he allowed 5 runs, he battled through and gave the Cubs 6 innings. After the game, it was revealed that Steele was dealing with flu-like symptoms.

David Ross on Justin Steele's performance after battling flu-like symptoms. pic.twitter.com/F9jB8Vr7kh — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 17, 2023

After his worst start of the season, Steele remains very much in the mix for the award. Justin Steele, teammate Marcus Stroman, and Pittsburgh Pirate Mitch Keller are all tied for the National League lead with seven quality starts. Steele has been a bright spot in a recent frustrating stretch of Cubs baseball.

The Cubs will try and salvage the final game of their series with the Houston Astros tonight with Drew Smyly on the mound.

