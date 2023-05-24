Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks could return to the rotation this homestead.

The Chicago Cubs have had an interesting start to the season. While the team currently has a top-10 run differential, they have an underwhelming record of 21-26. Cubs starters have been solid this season, but after Justin Steele, Marcus Stroman, and Drew Smyly, the production drops off quite a bit.

Thankfully, the team seems close to getting some much-needed reinforcements for the rotation. Kyle Hendricks is the only player left on the team from the 2016 World Series group. In that 2016 season, Hendricks placed third in Cy Young Award voting. The right-hander hasn’t taken the field for the Chicago Cubs since July 5th of last season. Hendricks had been dealing with a capsular tear in his shoulder and spent much of the offseason and the early parts of this season rehabbing.

Kyle Hendricks did not require surgery on his shoulder, but he needed time to heal the tear and build strength. Hayden Wesneski started the season as the fifth starter but has since been sent back down to Triple-A Iowa. Jameson Taillon has already dealt with his own rehab process this season and hasn’t quite looked like himself. It seems that now is the perfect time for Kyle Hendricks to make his return.

Cubs officials are still finalizing the details, but the expectation is that Kyle Hendricks will be activated off the injured list during this homestand and start his first major-league game since July 5 last year. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) May 23, 2023

While rehabbing with the Iowa Cubs, Hendricks showed gradual improvement in every start he made. In his final rehab start in Iowa, Hendricks allowed 1 run in 6 innings pitched. Hopefully, for the Cubs, Hendricks can bring some much need consistency to the back side of the Cubs rotation.

Despite their rough start, the Cubs only sit 5 games back of first place. If the Cubs can right the ship, the NL Central is still very much up for grabs.

