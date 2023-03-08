Mike Tauchman is having a good Spring early for the Chicago Cubs and it’s going a long way

Coming into spring training outfielder Mike Tauchman sure seemed like a long shot to make the opening day roster for the Chicago Cubs, but a few things have changed in the recent weeks. Can Tauchman be a key non-roster invitee to make the team out of spring training and have a major impact for the Cubs? We will have to wait to find out what happens in the next few weeks.

The Cubs unfortunately have been hit by the injury bug early this spring training with starting right fielder Seiya Suzuki injuring his oblique in the last few weeks. There really has not been a confirmed timeline on his injury other than it is an oblique strain, but it most likely will sideline him for a least the start of the regular season. The average amount of time that injury usually sidelines athletes is around 6-8 weeks. The Cubs front office and manager David Ross do not want to rush Suzuki back and have this linger all season long.

One player who has caught the Cubs eye so far in Arizona to start camp is the veteran outfielder in Tauchman. He has prior experience in the MLB coming up with the Colorado Rockies to start off his career, played multiple years with New York Yankees, and the San Francisco Giants in 2021.

Mike Tauchman spent last season overseas playing in the Korean Baseball Organization which is commonly known by many as the KBO League. He played for the Hanwha Eagles. It was an impressive year for Tauchman where he hit for an average of .289, 12 home runs, and 43 RBI in 2022.

Two of the three outfield spots are going to be filled majority of the time. Gold Glove winner in Ian Happ is going to be penciled in left field like usual, while another Gold Glove recipient and new acquisition in Cody Bellinger will be anchoring center field for the majority of the year. This leaves right field up for grabs at the moment with the Suzuki injury.

Jason Heyward is no longer on the Cubs roster, so Ross will have to turn to some internal options like Mike Tauchman, or maybe another new free agent signing in Trey Mancini, and Patrick Wisdom to get some playing time out in right field if needed depending on the matchups. Ross will play whoever is producing the best and helping the team win ballgames.

Mike Tauchman proving he belongs with hot start in 2023 camp

There is still a long way to go in spring training, but Tauchman is currently hitting .400 so far out in Arizona. Not bad for a guy who was invited to spring training for the Cubs as a non-roster invitee. Tauchman would not only provide experience with being a veteran, but also would give Ross another left-handed bat to use early on in the season. He does has some pop in his bat hitting 12 home runs last year in 2022. While just a few years ago the left handed outfielder in Tauchman hit 13 home runs with the Yankees as well.

What will the future hold for Mike Tauchman in a Cubs uniform?

I am not a psychic, but if he keeps up what he is doing right now for the Cubs then I am pretty positive he will be one of the 26 guys who will be on the active roster when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at the end of the month at Wrigley Field. It is just a 40 minute drive or so from Tauchman’s hometown of Palatine, Illinois. Playing for a team he grew up so close to overall would be a cool story he can tell his friends and families for the rest of his life.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE