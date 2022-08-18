Chicago White Sox number 2 ranked prospect Oscar Colas has been making noise down in the minors.

After 59 games in Single-A Winston-Salem, Chicago White Sox prospect Oscar Colas was called up to Double-A. Since being called up to Birmingham, Colas has now homered 10 times in 23 games.

The 23 year old left handed outfielder is starting to showcase his skills, specifically his power. One can’t help but imagine his arrival to the major league roster, whether it is this year or next year, would be a big boost to the White Sox lack of lefty power.

BYE BYE BALL! Oscar Colas hits his 10th HR since being called up to Birmingham. Barons up 6-5 to end the 7th Inning! pic.twitter.com/dmC6ranGnj — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 17, 2022

Prospect Oscar Colas performance in Winston-Salem

Before his promotion to Birmingham, it is important to take a look at Colas’ stats in single A first. In 59 games, Colas posted a slash line of .312, .369, and ..475 slugging. He produced 7 homers and 42 runs batted in for his team. With solid stats like this, it is no surprise that Colas was called up to double A. It might not be long before he receives another promotion.

Colas’ recent power surge

In the past six games, Colas has homered 4 times. The 23 year old cuban, who signed with the White Sox in January of 2021, is really coming along now with his bat. His averages in single A were solid, but the power is starting to take center stage now since his promotion.

In the 23 games he has played at Birmingham, Colas is slugging a whopping .708 with an OPS of 1.139. An OPS of over a thousand is certainly going to get eye balls on you. The future for Colas looks bright and It might not be long before he receives another promotion. Additionally, prospect Oscar Colas has a real shot at cracking the official top 100 MLB prospect rankings soon.

No. 2 @whitesox prospect Oscar Colas has slugged four homers in the past six games for the @BhamBarons 👀 pic.twitter.com/bf9lDzFia5 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 17, 2022

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE