The Chicago Bears revealed a few surprises on their depth chart Tuesday ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. One of the biggest surprises is at the quarterback position.

The Bears cut PJ Walker and Nathan Peterman before the 53-man cut deadline last week. That left Justin Fields at QB1 and rookie Tyson Bagent at QB2. The Bears signed Nathan Peterman to the roster last Thursday after his initial cut earlier in the week.

Chicago Bears name Nathan Peterman as Justin Fields’ backup

According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, the Bears listed Peterman as QB 2 and Bagent as QB3. (Another notable surprise is Velus Jones Jr. winning the kick returner role.)

This is the Bears depth chart for the Week 1 opener vs. Green Bay.

-Nathan Peterman is listed as the backup QB behind Justin Fields. Tyson Bagent is QB3 on the depth chart.

-Lucas Patrick is the starting center. Health is trending in the right direction for the OL but Cody… pic.twitter.com/Y9M52Rqp9x — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 5, 2023

The Bears apparently kept Bagent on the active roster before the cuts because they feared he’d be claimed on the waivers. The Bears likely want to develop Bagent as a reliable backup for the future but feel Peterman is a better fit to be a QB2 than Bagent before Week 1.

