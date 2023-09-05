Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears reveal shocking twist at quarterback position with new depth chart

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Justin Fields
NFL: Preseason Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears revealed a few surprises on their depth chart Tuesday ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. One of the biggest surprises is at the quarterback position.

TL;DR

The Bears cut PJ Walker and Nathan Peterman before the 53-man cut deadline last week. That left Justin Fields at QB1 and rookie Tyson Bagent at QB2. The Bears signed Nathan Peterman to the roster last Thursday after his initial cut earlier in the week.

Chicago Bears
Nathan Peterman

Chicago Bears name Nathan Peterman as Justin Fields’ backup

According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, the Bears listed Peterman as QB 2 and Bagent as QB3. (Another notable surprise is Velus Jones Jr. winning the kick returner role.)

The Bears apparently kept Bagent on the active roster before the cuts because they feared he’d be claimed on the waivers. The Bears likely want to develop Bagent as a reliable backup for the future but feel Peterman is a better fit to be a QB2 than Bagent before Week 1.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply