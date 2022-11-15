White Sox select the contracts of infielders, Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez in Rule 5 Draft.

The Chicago White Sox announced they have added a couple of players to their roster in advance of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielders Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez.



Ramos split his 2022 season between High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham. He slashed .266/.338/.455 with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs in 120 games between the two levels.

Per Rodriguez, he featured in 104 games for the Barons this past season. He slashed .280/.340/.430/ with 11 home runs and 68 RBIs in those contests.



Chicago’s 40-man roster now stands at 38.

