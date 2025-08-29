Chicago Bears have another priority at pass rusher after miss on Micah Parsons

Instead of being the team to trade for Micah Parsons, the defensive end will be another problem for the Chicago Bears twice a year for the foreseeable future. What stings the most about Parsons going to the Green Bay Packers is that the Bears also need a pass rusher in the worst way this season.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune doesn’t think it makes sense for the Bears to add another veteran pass rusher like Za’Darius Smith, as the 33-year-old would take away precious snaps from second-year defensive end Auston Booker when he returns from injured reserve.

Booker’s development is a priority for the Bears in 2025.

The Chicago Bears have Austin Booker to worry about

“Whether Poles would be willing to consider a more modest move at defensive end remains to be seen. Za’Darius Smith, 33, is a free agent,” Biggs wrote. “He registered 24½ sacks over the last three years.

“However, if the Bears believe Booker is significantly improved from his rookie season and will be healthy after a minimum stay on IR, adding a player such as Smith would block opportunities to get the 22-year-old on the field. That wouldn’t make sense for a team prioritizing development of its young talent.”

The Bears could still develop Booker if they add Smith, though the snap count for the former Kansas defender might not be as high. But Booker’s injury is another argument for adding a player like Smith.

Injuries are likely to accrue on the defensive line over the course of the 17-game regular season. If the Bears are serious about winning (even if it’s not the Super Bowl) this season, the team needs to add a threat at pass-rusher at some point in the fall.

