DeMar DeRozan Dunks on Jakob Poeltl, Puts him on a Poster

DeMar Derozan is having an MVP caliber season this year for the Bulls. He is the focal point of many infographics putting his name amongst NBA legends such as Michael Jordan & Wilt Chamberlain for impressive feats. One of which is in his last 6 games he has the longest streak of 35+ point games, while shooting 50% in Bulls history. Something Michael Jordan never even accomplished. DeMar is the first to accomplish this since Chamberlain.

You know something else Michael Jordan never did? Dunk on Jacob Poeltl. Mostly because he never played in the league at the same time but for the moment, that can be an asterisk on an otherwise beautiful poster dunk.

DeMar would go on to lead the Bulls to another victory over the Spurs 120-109, advancing the Bulls’ record to 37-21.