The second part of the 2023 offensive layout for the Blackhawk’s team, which is the bottom-six of the forward lineup.

The projected bottom-six rotation of the Chicago Blackhawk’s offensive lineup, has a somewhat fulfilling group of player’s with good prospects and young veteran’s that will help Chicago in the future in regards to trade value, or simply breaking out as key players at the right time.

In addition, each player has an unique skating ability that compliments their respective plus/minus score, and more importantly makes them stack up to the team’s 2023 offensive layout quite well in general.

What type of Chemistry does the Third-line bring in the 2023 offensive layout?

In the third-line, we see a projected combination of Jujhar Khaira, who will be looking to breakout this season, the young veteran has the offensive awareness including a good defensive game that will be crucial to the leadership towards the other bottom-six forwards from the matured forward.

Sam Lafferty will be playing left wing, next to Khaira, will also try to jump start his career. Lafferty has more of a playmaking ability, but, more and so be likely used for the penalty kill.

On projected right-wing, we will have Colin Blackwell, who was also recently signed through free agency this year.

Blackwell, will lead the trio on the offensive power burst, as he is an excellent skater and a somewhat consistent scorer, and playmaker. Colin has played a career 138 games recording 25 career goals and 27 assists, resulting in 52 points, leading to a plus/minus average of plus 8, which makes him that durable player for the third-line.

How will the prospects on the projected fourth-line play in the NHL.

The Chicago Blackhawks have a steady competitive fourth-line that has the speed, along with a balanced amount of skating ability that will work out to coach Luke Richardson’s system. The poise at this point is that the team in general works as a cohesive unit to begin with, and develop that type of chemistry under certain regard.

the three youngsters leading the charge on the fourth-line vying for higher positions, with Mackenzie Entwistle playing at center, than we have Philipp Kurashev at left-wing, and Taylor Raddysh playing at right-wing. All three, will be the producer’s of a tough for check learning and creating opportunities for each other working as a unit and taking the time to learn the game in a new format.

After adhering to much scrutiny during this past summer, the Chicago Blackhawks must be preparing for a test like no other, to be lead by the likes of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. Along with the leadership and guidance from the coaching staff and management to help break barriers.

With a productive summer, will come a productive winter in one’s opinion, and in this case the Chicago Blackhawks team has a good team to play with poise and be somewhat of a threat to other teams.

It may not be the case, however, but optimism does stand strong with the team going forward with the players heading into training camp. Many questions will be answered during the last couple of games of the pre-season, starting the NHL regular season and the fans will see how the team will perform accordingly with the current Chicago Blackhawks team present.

What will affect the outcome for the Chicago Blackhawks?

The outcome affected will see, what moves are to be made accordingly and what player will be made available during the season or at trade deadline, or no moves at all until the 2023 off season.

One saying for sure.

Let’s go Blackhawks!!

