One-time Sixth Man of the Year, Ben Gordon was arrested following an incident at LaGuardia airport on Monday night, and could face possible charges for hitting his son.

Former Chicago Bulls guard and sixth man of the year, Ben Gordon was arrested at the LaGuardia Airport, New York for striking his 10-year old son.



Gordon, 39, was detained by airport police on Monday night and his son Elijah taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital accompanied by his aunt, New York Daily News reported.



Sources told the paper that the British born, New York-raised athlete was expected to be charged with resisting arrest, among other charges.



This development is the latest run-in with the law for the troubled sporting star, who played with the Chicago Bulls from 2004 to 2009 before joining the Detroit Pistons.



In November 2017, Harlem police stopped him for driving with fake Florida license plates. A Manhattan judge ordered he complete 10 days of community service for the case to be dismissed after six months. It was the third time that year he had a brush with law enforcement.

He was also ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment after a woman called police when he locked the two of them inside his Mount Vernon business.



The Port Authority police department have yet to comment on Ben Gordon’s arrest.

