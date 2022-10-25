Trending
Blackhawks

Blackhawks Adjust Goalie Roster for 4-Game Week

Kayode Hammed
Blackhawks goalie
Petr Mrazek

Ahead of a 4-game week, the Blackhawks have revealed a tentative plan for the team’s goaltenders.

The Blackhawks are without a goalie, as Petr Mrazek is on the injured reserve list due to a groin injury. This development leaves Alex Stalock and Arvid Soderblom as the team’s duo in net.

With four games on the roster this week, head coach Luke Richardson has come up with an alternate plan for the team’s goal-tenders.

Alex Stalock has become the primary option in net since Petr Mrazek went down last weekend. That trend will continue this week as Stalock is expected to start Tuesday against Florida and Thursday against Edmonton.

Arvid Soderblom has not played since the team recalled him from the Rockford IceHogs last Friday, but that might likely change this weekend as Richardson expects him to start one of the Blackhawks’ back-to-back games.

Chicago visits Buffalo on Saturday and hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

