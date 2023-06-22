Report: Chicago Bulls deal rejected before 2023 NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls were reportedly heavily seeking trade options this week before Thursday night’s 2023 NBA Draft. The Bulls saw a deal rejected Wednesday, which will only add to the team’s complications this offseason.

The Bulls have no draft picks this year. According to Darnell Mayberry with The Athletic, Jerry Reinsdorf has permitted Artuas Karnisovas to blow the team up this week or to do what he can to make this team a contender. In a week where Zach LaVine has been a major target of trade rumors as the Bulls want a draft pick this year, the team’s outlook appears more like a pumpkin with the draft clock about to start in a few hours.

The Bulls still have not signed restricted free agent Coby White, Patrick Beverley, or Nikola Vucevic. Another player from last season’s roster is now set to join free agency, adding to the roster deficit Karnisovas must piece together this summer.

Derrick Jones Jr. declines his option with the Chicago Bulls

According to Shams Charania with The Athletic, forward Derrick Jones Jr. declined his player option for next season. He would have been on the books for $3.3 million.

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. is declining his $3.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season and entering unrestricted free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

Jones wasn’t a star for the Bulls, but he was a solid contributor off the bench for a team that almost made the playoffs last season. He averaged 5 points, 2.4 assists, and .5 steals while playing 14 minutes per game. Jones shot the basketball efficiently at 50 percent. The six-foot-five, 210-pound left-handed forward won’t be easy to replace for $3.3 million.

The Bulls will have to weigh Jones’ decision against the other roster issues this team faces before the draft.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE