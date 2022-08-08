The latest odds indicate the Chicago Bulls may no longer be in the running for Kevin Durant.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding what team Kevin Durant might play for next. Durant requested a trade after his Brooklyn Nets came up short in the playoffs last year. Now there may be a little bit more of a possibility that Kevin Durant stays with Brooklyn.

Today it was made public that Kevin Durant gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum.

Kevin Durant has reportedly given the Nets an ultimatum. 👀 https://t.co/voIb1a0dTe pic.twitter.com/d04yDhGHKA — theScore (@theScore) August 8, 2022

When it first became known that Durant wanted out, many expected the Bulls to be in the running. So much so that bookmakers gave the Bulls great odds to land him. Given the most recent odds for landing Durant, it seems as though the Bulls are out of the race.

Updated Kevin Durant next team odds 🔽 Celtics -175

Suns +350

Warriors +400

Raptors +400

Trail Blazers +900

Grizzlies +1200

Clippers +1400

Knicks +1600

Hawks +1600

Lakers +1800

Thunder +2200

Bulls +2200 pic.twitter.com/s75k46QwyF — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) August 8, 2022

Chicago Bulls President of Basketball Operations, Arturas Karnisovas, has made it clear that he wants to keep the team’s core together. That may have been one of many reasons for offering Zach LaVine his max contract. With LaVine’s deal taken care of and free agency seemingly finished, the Bulls’ roster for 2022-23 seems to be solidified.

Even though having the 12th best odds to land Durant is still near the top of the league, it still seems like a long shot at this point. The Boston Celtics are currently the strong favorite to land Durant, but his future is still very much up in the air.

