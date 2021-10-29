Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams to miss remainder of season

The Chicago Bulls suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday Night at the hands of the New York Knicks to fall to 4-1, but that loss may have come with a bigger price.

Forward Patrick Williams left the game in the third quarter after a dunk attempt, landing awkwardly on his left hand. Williams did not return to the game, leaving the Bulls a little small in the front court. And now on Friday, the Bulls received news that they won’t have Williams back the rest of the year.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojarowski is reporting that Williams will miss the rest of the year with a left wrist dislocation:

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a left wrist dislocation, source tells ESPN. He will undergo surgery soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 29, 2021

The loss is a tough one for the Bulls as the former Florida State prospect was expected to make a big jump here in year two. Williams was the Bulls’ starter at the four in the first five games of the season and was just starting to flash his talent.

With Williams out, Chicago may have to turn to the free-agent market or potentially look at a trade for a power forward.