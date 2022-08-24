The Chicago Cubs are adding three members to their Hall of Fame.

Chicago Cubs President Crane Kenney joined Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer in the radio booth to make an announcement regarding the organization’s hall of fame. It was announced that Buck O’Neil, Jose Cardenal, and radio broadcaster Pat Hughes will make up the next class of the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame.

Crane Kenney announced that O’Neil and Cardenal are to be inducted into the hall live on air. He then surprised Pat Hughes by having him announce the third and final inductee. Hughes was shocked to see that it was, in fact, himself.

Congratulations to the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame class of 2022: José Cardenal, Buck O'Neil and Pat Hughes! pic.twitter.com/7c8aOmMzRq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 25, 2022

Pat Hughes joined the Chicago Cubs as the radio play-by-play man in 1996. His voice covers the most memorable moments in recent Cubs history. Fans won’t be surprised to see him inducted into the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame. Joining Hughes will be Jose Cardenal and Buck O’Neil. Cardenal’s career took place over eighteen seasons; six of his best were with the Chicago Cubs. Buck O’Neil became the first African-American coach in Major League Baseball when he joined the Cubs coaching staff in 1962.

Nolan Arenado was ejected from the ballgame moments after Hughes was surprised in the radio booth. Fans can view an extended video with this timely ejection here.

These are valuable additions to the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame. It will be interesting to see what the next class of inductees looks like. Fans will also be interested to see which members of the 2016 World Series roster are eventually inducted.

