Hey folks, as we are rapidly approaching the first half of the 2022-23 season, comparing the dynamic of two rebuilding teams is perhaps the most interesting narrative that has been observed this season.

How do you say?

Well, to be frank, the Vancouver Canucks organization has been a losing team this year filled with an absurd amount of drama, even with a few characteristic wins this season and a hectic coaching change.

Meanwhile, our Chicago Blackhawks are also losing their fair share of games, but have not made headlines regarding their team’s turmoil behind the scenes.

Both teams faced each other on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, with an impressive battle during the contest with the game going in favor of the Chicago Blackhawks, but the Vancouver Canucks kept in contention with their powerful resilience.

As the game started, you can see that both teams were hungry to open the scoring in the game and be more assertive in the offensive zone, being somewhat more predominant towards the opposing team.

So, where did I compare the dynamics of the two clubs during the game?

The Blackhawks opened the scoring with a well-spread-out team in the offensive zone leading to a point shot that had gone in from forward Patrick Kane’s stick, with an impressive screen in front of the goaltender.

Vancouver tied the game with a beauty from forward Andrei Kuzmenko’s tip in front of the wide-open net on Peter Mrazek.

Sam Lafferty pulled the Blackhawks to a one-goal lead, but then here came back the Canucks with Kuzmenko with his second with another beauty with a sprawling Mrazek.

But, fortunately for the Canucks they were able to score three more afterward in the third period to pull away from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Peter Mrazek played incredibly well the whole night sending away most of the 43 shots on the net.

What will have to change for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vancouver Canucks organizations?

This game was significant to both teams because the Chicago Blackhawks are fighting to find their true identity and see if this is a team they want to move forward with, but also, make tough decisions regarding who will they trade to make the upgrades needed for next season.

Vancouver Canucks however, are looking to change their fortunes, especially after a coaching change and a season filled with negativity directed at the organization since the beginning of the season.

To be more precise this battle was a good game to watch as both teams were hustling for the puck and being productive in the defensive zone, keeping each other at bay.

Not to mention that changes are coming and will need to be made accordingly by both clubs due to the reason that losing on a regular note will not cut it with the fans and the need is to win games.

With the trade deadline looming, we will look to see if the Blackhawks management will be sellers or will make a splash by acquiring key pieces for next season, or wait till the off-season to make adjustments to their respective line-up.

This contest was entertaining, to say the least.

This was an interesting and fun game to watch, because of the talent both teams posses and utilized during the contest. I was thoroughly entertained because of the proximity of the game and the good ole hockey played by both teams.

In my opinion, the Chicago Blackhawks have the heart to win games regularly and the players have the heart to take charge of their future, but as the season progresses, time will tell.

For sure, one thing is certain, the Blackhawks are playing as a well-oiled machine.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE