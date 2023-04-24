The Chicago Cubs are reportedly linked to SS Fernando Cruz, an international prospect out of the Dominican Republic.

The Cubs are always highly active when it comes to accumulating international talent. Fernando Cruz is a shortstop from the Dominican Republic who the Cubs have had their eye on for quite some time. While he still has a long way to go before even signing with the team, Cruz is definitely a prospect to pay attention to. Many consider Cruz to be the top prospect of the 2024 class.

Fernando Cruz also happens to be the cousin of former Cub Starlin Castro. Castro was signed by the Cubs in 2006 at 16 years old. Now, much like his cousin, Cruz has the opportunity to do the same thing. Baseball America details Cruz’s excellent bat speed and his ability to hit to the opposite field.

“Cruz is 5-foot-11 with strong hands and forearms that help him generate excellent bat speed for 16. Some scouts thought Cruz showed some swing-and-miss tendencies against live pitching, but he is able to let the ball travel deep and drive the ball with authority to right-center field or turn on pitches on the inner third for home run power to his pull side.”

Fernando Cruz following his cousin’s footsteps to Major League Baseball is certainly an interesting note. Starlin Castro was the youngest shortstop in Cubs history when he was called up at age 20 in 2010. Fans will have to wait a little longer to watch Fernando’s journey begin. Brett Taylor with Bleacher Nation expects a potential Cruz signing to become official next January.

“…If all goes according to plan, Cruz will join the Cubs organization on January 15. I suspect his ranking process within the organization is going to be similar to that of Cristian Hernández, who was similarly lauded in his class”

It will be interesting to see if the young shortstop will be able to rise through the ranks of the Cubs’ system as quickly as his cousin did. The Cubs’ history with international free-agent signings is reason enough to be excited about Fernando Cruz.

