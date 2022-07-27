Willson Contreras has not had a meaningful conversation with the Cubs about a contract extension according to a report

With the growing conversation about Catcher Willson Contreras possibly having his last game at Wrigley Field as a Chicago Cub a report from Jesse Rodgers at ESPN tweeted out that the ball club and Contreras haven’t had a meaningful conversation about a contract extension since 2017. Since his debut game in 2016 he has averaged a .259 batting average for the cubs and being one of the cornerstones of the Cubs offense since coming to the show.

The Cubs just announced the deal with Willson Contreras for 2022. So its official. There was no meaningful discussion about an extension, FYI, according to a source. (Doesn't mean there won't be). He's a free agent after this season. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 9, 2022

The three time All-Star is one of the remaining members of the 2016 World Series team, as much as trading him away would be beneficial for the team and their future. A player that has averaged a .258, 37 runs batted in and 14 home runs would be a great addition to any team trying to make a big push during the postseason. Teams like the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets are all interested in Contreras and his abilities behind the plate and at bat.

Emotions were at an all time high after Willson Contreras’ game against the Pirates. When asked about the possibility of being traded, tears became present as the catcher choked up on his words in a postgame interview.

A contract extension is still possible for the All-Star catcher, however, the possibility decreases as the trade deadline of August 4 comes closer to the present day. If a trade does not happen, the door opens for Willson Contreras to return to Chicago with a pay raise.

