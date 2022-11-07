Dylan Cease of the White Sox has emerged one of the American League Cy Finalist for the 2022 MLB Season

After a breakout 2022 season, Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease has been named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award.



Anyone who has watched Cease’s development with the White Sox must have observed the level of progress the Georgia native has made for himself. After he was acquired from the Cubs along with Eloy Jiménez in the Jose Quintana deal on July 13, 2017, Cease became part of the White Sox rotation with 14 starts in ‘19 and 12 starts in the pandemic-shortened ‘20 season.



But it wasn’t until Cease recorded 226 strikeouts over 165 2/3 innings in 2021 that his name began to be mentioned among the AL’s best. In fact, Cease was an AL Cy Young favorite by a number of pundits entering this season.

227 K in 184.0 IP. What a season by Dylan Cease!😤 pic.twitter.com/Tl7X6jaGam — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 7, 2022

Over 32 starts and a career-high 184 innings in 2022, Cease finished 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts against 126 hits. His strikeout total left him second in the AL behind the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole (257), while Cease’s ERA and .190 average against checked in second behind Verlander (1.75 and 186, respectively). Cease’s 11.10 K/9 was behind only Cole and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.



“I’m definitely going to look back at the end of the year and reflect on some of the more special games,” Cease said. “It was definitely a special year.”



The winners will be revealed on Nov. 16.

