Chicago Bears list 1 key player as questionable against the Green Bay Packers

After a hot August that saw many Chicago Bears starters miss significant practice time with injury, the team released a relatively healthy final injury report Friday afternoon. The Bears had a few defensive starters listed on the injury report earlier this week, but DeMarcus Walker, Jaquan Brisker, and Eddie Jackson were back to full participation at practice by Thursday.

The Chicago Bears list Dylan Cole as questionable

Key special teams player Dylan Cole missed the first two days of practice this week with a hamstring injury. According to Friday’s injury report, Cole was limited in practice Friday and is questionable to play the Packers on Sunday.

The Bears are getting healthy as the Packers continue to reveal poor injury outcomes for Sunday. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced wide receiver Christian Watson has been ruled out against the Bears.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE