This wasn’t the NBA season Bulls fans had hoped for following the solid season they had the year before.

Chicago is currently the 10 seed and needs to beat Miami on Friday night to make the playoffs. Otherwise they are going home to focus on the offseason.

The team will need to make some changes in the offseason to build around the young players they have if they want to turn into a true contender. And adding another star to aid DeMar DeRozan would go a long way, perhaps at the talent level that Dennis Rodman or Derrick Rose possessed.

If you were (or are) a fan of the aforementioned Dennis Rodman or Derrick Rose then FOCO has something special for you. They just released bighead bobbleheads of both former Bulls stars which are limited edition and highly collectible. Bigheads are similar to bobbleheads but have an even larger head, allowing for greater detail. They feature both players in action poses wearing the Bulls white uniform. Their names are displayed in front with the Bulls logo on the bottom of the base.

Each one is limited to 144 units and retails for $55. They also stand at nearly 10in tall making them the perfect addition to any Chicago sports fans collection. These Bulls bobbleheads will go quickly, so don’t miss the chance to grab the Dennis Rodman or Derrick Rose Chicago Bulls Bigheads now!

