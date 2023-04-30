Report: Green Bay Packers Appear Unconfident In Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers is no longer around to taunt the Chicago Bears. The Green Bay Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets last week for a haul of picks. The team is ready to hand over Rodgers’ job to Jordan Love. But their general manager, Brian Gutekunst, made shocking comments about the future at quarterback. It could be good news for Bears fans who want revenge on their rival this season.

Gutekunst had been singing Love’s praises this offseason as the Packers were negotiating a deal to send Rodgers packing from Green Bay. Now that the bill appears due in a few days for Love’s fifth-year option, Gutekunst seems unsure if it’s in the best interest to pay that sum of money to the inexperienced former first-round pick.

The Green Bay Packers aren’t sold on Jordan Love

According to Rob Demovsky with ESPN, Gutekunst was asked Saturday in his post-draft press conference if the Packers would give Love a fifth-year option. Gutekunst said the Packers needed time to figure that out, and offered an answer that calls into question how much confidence the front office has in Love:

“It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played, but at the same time we’re moving forward with him [as the starter].”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love’s 5th-year option: “Got to figure that out by Tuesday.” When asked if there’s a reason not to pick it up, he said: “It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played, but at the same time we’re moving forward with him [as the starter].” pic.twitter.com/9iG2N3EqZs — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 29, 2023

Gutekunst reiterated Love’s lack of experience when he was asked if the team plans to sign a veteran quarterback this offseason. He said Love and the quarterback they drafted this weekend, Sean Clifford, need to show the front office reps in OTAs before Gutekunst decides to spend money on a veteran quarterback.

“I like that room right now. All those guys need reps. I think we’ll probably see how those guys do before we’d bring in a veteran.”

Gutekunst on adding a veteran QB after drafting Sean Clifford (R5): "We'll see how that goes, but we really like what he brings to the table. "I like that room right now. All those guys need reps. I think we'll probably see how those guys do before we'd bring in a veteran." — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 30, 2023

It appears Gutekunst is skeptical of Love’s prospects as the Packers’ franchise quarterback. Of course, that makes sense, as Love has only started one game in his first three seasons in the NFL. However, Gutekunst’s comments Saturday contrast the message he and head coach Matt LaFleur have been putting out this offseason when they turned over the keys to the 24-year-old quarterback.

