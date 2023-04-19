Luis Robert is carrying the load for the struggling Chicago White Sox

After a 3-0 win in yesterday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago White Sox have moved to 7-11 to start the young MLB season. It’s been a rocky start for the Sox so far as they’re in danger of falling too far behind in the American League Central division.

It’s not for zero reason, however. The Sox are dealing with a healthy number of injuries to both their pitching staff and lineup, and the depth pieces aren’t stepping up like they were expected to. This has sadly been a common theme for most of the Windy City sports teams, but you can’t control those things and every organization deals with them.

One bright spot for the Chicago White Sox as of late has been the play from their center fielder, Luis Robert.

Robert has been off to a fantastic start, he’s hit five homeruns with 13 RBI’s, all while hitting a solid .264 clip. He’s tallied the most hits on the team as well with 19, and an impressive .542 slugging percentage. He’s easily been their most consistent player so far, but it’s still extremely early in the baseball season so things can turn around for the better.

Luis Robert leads the team in hits, homeruns, and runs batted in. He’s been a staple for this team, but if the Chicago White Sox want to be competitive for the rest of the year, they need to get healthy first and foremost. The lineup will also need a heck of a lot more consistency.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE