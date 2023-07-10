Connor Hellebuyck would be a great fit for the Chicago Blackhawks.

So far this offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks management did a good job securing a playoff-worthy team, GM Kyle Davidson was not shy about acquiring key pieces that would help build around forward Connor Bedard. But, what if, the GM is not finished at this point or for the remainder of the summer? The Chicago Blackhawks still have a void to fill and that is in the crease with two aging goaltenders, and that’s where goaltender Connor Hellebuyck comes into play.

Hellebuyck will be a free agent next summer, but as an RFA, he has expressed to his team that he does not plan to re-sign with the Winnipeg Jets and this is where GM Kyle Davidson can make a move to secure his goaltending woes with a trade for the star netminder.

Who is Connor Hellebuyck?

Connor Hellebuyck is an all-star goaltender and also a Vezina trophy winner with approximately ten years in the NHL under his belt. He is an incredibly talented goaltender that had brought life to the Winnipeg Jets team, but now is looking to move on to a contending team that will help him raise the Stanley Cup.

This would also be a good fit for the Chicago Blackhawks, because of the win-now type mentality the team is going with at this point, not to mention the implications it would have down the stretch. Including going the distance in the post-season.

The Chicago Blackhawks are a good fit.

The Chicago Blackhawks are a rebuilding team, however, with a set of all-star players, who also possess significant playoff experience, Hellebuyck would be the best addition to the team and a nice surprise during the upcoming season.

With all the rumors going around the league, the Blackhawks will have to make a splash to compete in the post-season next year and have the right package to acquire the star netminder who will lead the team.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE