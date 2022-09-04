Michael Jordan’s son Marucs was spotted with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. Wait what?

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen has been vocal about his time with Michael Jordan in his playing career. And Labor Day Weekend probably won’t make this situation much better. Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, was seen with Larsa Pippen on what could be a double date in Miami per multiple reports.

According to TMZ, the two were spotted on a double date with another unnamed couple:

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, is seen on what appears to be a double date with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, down in Miami. https://t.co/k8cBNGVMsH — TMZ (@TMZ) September 4, 2022

TMZ is reporting that the two were there for 45 minutes together:

Eyewitnesses tell us they were there for about 45 minutes, and that there were no obvious signs of PDA between them. However, our sources say Larsa seemed to be trying to keep a low profile and got a little skittish when she realized folks had spotted her/were taking pics.

It’s not officially confirmed that the two were on a double date and we probably won’t ever get that anyway. But this probably won’t make Scottie happy seeing Larsa out with Marcus.

Larsa and Scottie have been broke up for years and has been linked to Ben Simmons, Harry Jowsey, Future and even Malik Beasley.

